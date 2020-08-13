Highlands Park will get their first taste of football in the bubble on Friday at Dobsonville Stadium when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Absa Premiership‚ and coach Owen Da Gama says his charges are not fully prepared.

Da Gama said it has not been long enough since Highlands resumed training for players to be in tip-top physical condition but he understands that the show must go on to complete the season.

“Nobody can get it 100 percent right because it hasn’t been long since we started training but we have tried to manage the boys as best as possible‚” said Da Gama as he looked ahead to the meeting with the Brazilians.

“Going into the first match‚ I don’t think there is anyone who will say they are ready and I don’t think that we are prepared.

“We only started playing 11 versus 11 at training last week because we had to introduce the players gradually due to the health and regulations that we had to follow. I started training with four players‚ moved to six‚ eight‚ ten until we had 22 last week.”

Sundowns have already played two matches since football resumed last weekend‚ against Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup and Orlando Pirates in the league‚ and Da Gama believes the Brazilians have an advantage.