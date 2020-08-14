Kermit Erasmus strike steers Cape Town City past Chippa at Orlando

Cape Town City claimed a crucial 1-0 win over Chippa United during their uninspiring Premiership encounter at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday afternoon.

The win at Orlando Stadium moved the Citizens one place up to ninth spot on the standings and almost certain of avoiding the relegation scrap and they will fancy their chances of finishing inside the top eight.

Chippa coach Lehlohonolo Seema and his men are faced with a daunting job of escaping the chop as they are only three points from Baroka FC‚ Polokwane City and AmaZulu below them at the bottom of the table.

Chippa are only six points away from bottom-of-the-log Black Leopards.

The only goal of the match came after 17 minutes from the close-range header of Kermit Erasmus who found the back of the net when he connected with well-taken finish from a cross from Fagrie Lakay.