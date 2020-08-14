Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has been boosted by the return of influential midfielder Gaston Sirino‚ who is available for the Premiership clash against Highlands Park at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday evening.

The temperamental but hugely talented Uruguayan has served his two-match suspension that led to him missing matches against Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup‚ semi-final win and the midweek league draw against Orlando Pirates.

“Look‚ I served my suspension and I missed two crucial games but I am happy that we managed to book ourselves a spot in the Nedbank Cup final. It will be the second final this season for us and we are going to make sure that we win another cup competition‚” he said.

In Sirino’s absence since football returned from the Covid-19-enforced break‚ Mosimane gave opportunities to Keletso Makgalwa to support Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi but it remains to be seen if the Uruguayan will regain his place in the starting line-up.

“It’s been a couple of months with no football due to the lockdown and when football returned I had to sit out.