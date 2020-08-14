With ‘perhaps the smallest squad in the bubble’‚ Maritzburg coach Tinkler hopes to limit injuries

“Obviously these are trying times. We have been out of the game for over four months. We have only really been back at training over the past five weeks and what makes it even more difficult is the fact that we are not playing friendly games to assess whether the players are going to be ready.”

Tinkler said while his players have been enthusiastic at training it will only be known on the day of the match how ready they are.

“I am happy with what I have seen from the guys in training but we will only truly know whether they are ready or not during the match.

“Our expectations are to ensure that we continue with the form that we showed before the lockdown. We want to ensure that we get a positive results against Leopards because if we do that it will practically means that we are guaranteed to finish in the top eight‚ and that has been our objective this season.

“The fact that the competition has been played in Johannesburg benefits us to a degree because the trip to Thohoyandou is a very‚ very long trip. But at the same time‚ we have had very good results in Thohoyandou recently.

“Last season‚ we beat them and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) there‚ so we have a half-decent record there over the past year.”

Tinkler said he hopes his players don’t suffer injuries because he probably has a small squad.