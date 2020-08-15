After latest European nightmare, will Messi ever win another Champions League?

As he watched helplessly while his Barcelona side were ripped to shreds by a blistering Bayern Munich in an 8-2 thrashing, Lionel Messi must have been wondering if he will ever win the Champions League again should he remain at the club.

Messi has experienced some galling exits from Europe's top competition since he last lifted the trophy in 2015, but not even the disastrous defeats to AS Roma or Liverpool in the last two years could compare to this devastating semi-final loss.

At least on those occasions Barca could take solace from the fact they had only fallen short by one goal and won in the first leg of the tie.

In Lisbon, his side were dealt a humiliation on the scale of Brazil's 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup, or, closer to home, Barca's 4-0 hammering in the 1994 Champions League final by AC Milan which proved the beginning of the end for Johan Cruyff's reign as coach.

This very much felt like the end of an era for a team that dominated world football between 2009 and 2015 and were even more hegemonic in Spain, winning eight of the previous 11 La Liga titles before losing out to Real Madrid this year.