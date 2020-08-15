Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was evaluating his injuries as Amakhosi have been presented a second bite at the cherry for a six-point Absa Premiership lead when they meet 14th-placed Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Middendorp suggested central midfielder Kearyn Baccus and right-back Reeve Frosler might come into the equation as the tries to ensure some freshness in his line-up too.

For Chiefs‚ both fullbacks had to leave the field in the last 10 minutes of their 1-1 draw returning from the five-month suspension due to Covid-19 against Bidvest Wits on Wednesday night. Middendorp said afterwards that losing both Yagan Sasman and Kgotso Moleko probably led to the Clever Boys' 89th-minute equaliser by Cole Alexander.

That result saw Chiefs spurn an opportunity to take a six-point advantage over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who drew 0-0 against Orlando Pirates the night before.

Defending champions Downs‚ who have a game in hand on Chiefs‚ were held again on Friday night‚ 1-1 by Highlands Park‚ so Amakhosi will be eyeing another opportunity to extend the gap against battling Polokwane.