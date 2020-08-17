After finishing as runners-up in the league for the past two seasons‚ Orlando Pirates appear to have gone backwards and do not seem to have the sting required to achieve a similar feat or even go one better in the current campaign.

The third-placed Pirates are struggling for results and goals as they head into their last remaining five Absa Premiership encounters‚ starting with the outing against Baroka FC in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening .

They have not won a match or scored in their past four matches and as a result are 10 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

They are four points adrift of second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns as the season approaches the final stretch.

Their third spot‚ which currently guarantees them a place in the Caf Confederation Cup‚ is also under threat as fifth-placed Bidvest Wits believe the two matches they have in hand could give them a say in the way things pan out in the top five positions on the final day of the season.