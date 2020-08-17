Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp showers praise on red-hot striker Samir Nurkovic

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has showered praise on striker Samir Nurkovic after the hardworking Serbian delivered a man-of-the-match performance against Polokwane City on Saturday night.

Nurkovic scored his 13th goal of the season and had a hand in the two other strikes as Chiefs completed a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Middendorp was understandably appreciative as the Absa Premiership leaders appeared to be heading for defeat until his players combined very well to claw their way back from the brink.

“There is no doubt that Nurkovic is a player who demonstrates the ambition and the spirit you need to influence the teammates and each and every player around him‚” said Middendorp.

“It is very important to look into it and he is one of our key players this season‚ he has made a huge contribution to a position that Kaizer Chiefs is in at the moment.”