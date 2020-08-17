Soccer

Lyon shares surge on stock market after victory over Manchester City

17 August 2020 - 10:02 By Reuters
Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate after the match.
Image: Franck Fife/Pool via REUTERS

Shares in French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais (OL) surged on Monday following Lyon's surprise victory over Manchester City in the Uefa Champions League to reach the semi-final stages of the tournament.

Lyon shares were up 6.9% in early session trading.

Lyon stunned pre-tournament favourites City with a 3-1 victory on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will face Bayern Munich.

