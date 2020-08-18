Soccer

RSC Anderlecht's social media administrators describe SA's Percy Tau as 'an absolute baller'

18 August 2020 - 11:57 By Marc Strydom
Percy Tau celebrates with his RSC Anderlecht teammates after scoring on debut for the Belgian giants.
Percy Tau celebrates with his RSC Anderlecht teammates after scoring on debut for the Belgian giants.
Image: RSC Anderlecht/Twitter

RSC Anderlecht's social media administrators have called Percy Tau "an absolute baller" after he struck a gem of a goal chipping St Truiden goalkeeper Kenny Steppe to score on debut in his new club's 3-1 Jupiler Pro League win on Sunday.

Tau came off the bench in the 64th minute for Michel Vlap in at Anderlecht's Lotto Park home ground in Brussels.

RSC have started with a win and a draw in their first two Belgian top-flight matches.

In the third minute of injury time Tau brought down a punt up-field from defender Elias Cobbaut‚ turned‚ and with options to pass‚ audaciously chipped in over Steppe from the left edge of the area.

Tau showed a number of good touches and some of his classic skills in his half-hour introduction for his new team‚ where he is on loan from English Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion.

The goal prompted Anderlecht's official Twitter account‚ which has been swamped by South African football supporters since Tau switched from last season's Belgian champions Club Brugge to RSC‚ to post a video of the strike‚ writing: "If you missed the goal Mzansi here it is. Percy Tau is an absolute baller."

Anderlecht‚ who finished eighth last season‚ began the 2020-21 Jupiler League with a 2-2 away draw against Mechelen.

MORE:

WATCH | Vincent Kompany to Percy Tau: 'We’re going to push you‚ and to be the best player you can be'

RSC Anderlecht have released a video of player-manager and former Manchester City defensive legend Vincent Kompany welcoming new loan signing Percy ...
Sport
1 week ago

SA fans expropriate Belgium side Anderlecht's Twitter handle 'without compensation' after Percy Tau's arrivals

South Africans on Twitter greeted the news of Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau signing on loan for RSC Anderlecht with their normal “land invasion” of ...
Sport
1 week ago

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht: 'We are made for each other'

RSC Anderlecht have made their one-year loan deal signing of Percy Tau official‚ posting it on their official website and social media pages on ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect Cricket
  2. Middendorp suggests Sundowns played chess signing Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  3. Defiant Appiah not going away without a fight after CSA fire the suspended COO ... Cricket
  4. Mthethwa asks SA Rugby to take action after eight players refuse to bend the ... Rugby
  5. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Cricket crying out for deep, honest reflection on ... Sport

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X