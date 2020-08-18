RSC Anderlecht's social media administrators describe SA's Percy Tau as 'an absolute baller'

RSC Anderlecht's social media administrators have called Percy Tau "an absolute baller" after he struck a gem of a goal chipping St Truiden goalkeeper Kenny Steppe to score on debut in his new club's 3-1 Jupiler Pro League win on Sunday.

Tau came off the bench in the 64th minute for Michel Vlap in at Anderlecht's Lotto Park home ground in Brussels.

RSC have started with a win and a draw in their first two Belgian top-flight matches.