Soccer

Barcelona appoint Koeman as new coach - club statement

19 August 2020 - 12:02 By Reuters
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman ahead of the Euro 2020 Finals draw in Bucharest, Romania, in November 2019.
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman ahead of the Euro 2020 Finals draw in Bucharest, Romania, in November 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Barcelona have appointed Ronald Koeman as their next coach, the club said in a statement on Wednesday, as the Catalans look to rebuild after their 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

Koeman, who has left his role as manager of the Netherlands, has signed a two-year-deal with Barcelona, who sacked Quique Setien on Monday after he presided over the club's worst defeat ever in European competition.

Koeman, who will be officially presented at the Camp Nou stadium later on Wednesday, is dearly loved at Barca for his role in Johan Cruyff's hugely successful side known as the 'Dream Team' and for scoring the goal that delivered the club's first ever European Cup in 1992.

Bayern Munich lay waste to Barcelona, a once great football institution

In the space of 90 minutes of devastating attacking football, Bayern Munich totally changed the narrative of this Champions League "final eight" ...
Sport
3 days ago

The Netflix of football, Champions League to deliver more drama

Perhaps the Uefa Champions League has, inadvertently, found the right formula for the Netflix era.
Sport
2 days ago

The defender later became the club's assistant coach before embarking on a career as a head coach, managing Dutch sides Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord plus Premier League sides Southampton and Everton and La Liga's Valencia.

"Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have come to an agreement for him to be the team's coach until 30 June 2022," said Barca's statement.

"A club legend and Barca's hero at Wembley who gave fans their first European Cup, Koeman is coming back to the Camp Nou. But this time he will be in the dugout to lead the team." 

Most read

  1. SA Rugby responds to the actions of Springboks who refused to take the knee in ... Rugby
  2. Mthethwa asks SA Rugby to take action after eight players refuse to bend the ... Rugby
  3. Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect Cricket
  4. Patient Brad Binder has what it takes to rule MotoGP Sport
  5. Middendorp suggests Sundowns played chess signing Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
X