Soccer

I feel World Cup vibes, says France striker Mbappe after PSG's win

19 August 2020 - 09:42 By Reuters
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain F.C at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 18, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain F.C at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 18, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Image: David Ramos/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe said he is feeling similar vibes as during France's World Cup winning campaign in 2018 after Paris St Germain reached the Champions League final with an emphatic 3-0 win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

"I feel the same vibes because we managed to create a group where everyone knows their importance and everyone do their job," the France striker told a news conference.

"We do a lot of activities outside the pitch, maybe it's too much for some but that's how you win titles.

"It's easier to make efforts and sacrifices for your team mates if they are your friends."

Mbappe produced a below-par performance against Leipzig, but he is just back from an ankle injury and still lacks match practice.

He played half an hour in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Atalanta, helping PSG turn the tide as they were 1-0 down.

"When I got injured against St Etienne (in the French Cup final on July 24), I though the Champions League was over for me," the 21-year-old said.

"But the morning after I told myself I needed to be part of this journey, even if I didn't play, at least to bring my good mood to the team."

PSG will face either Olympique Lyonnais or Bayern Munich in Sunday's final, with the Ligue 1 side having Mbappe's preference.

"I'd rather play Lyon because they're a French side, but if it is Bayern, so be it," he said.

Most read

  1. SA Rugby responds to the actions of Springboks who refused to take the knee in ... Rugby
  2. Mthethwa asks SA Rugby to take action after eight players refuse to bend the ... Rugby
  3. Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect Cricket
  4. Patient Brad Binder has what it takes to rule MotoGP Sport
  5. Middendorp suggests Sundowns played chess signing Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
X