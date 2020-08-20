Leopards coach Shivambu: 'If this team goes down‚ a lot of people are going to suffer'

“It is not easy to be in the position where we are in the moment.

"It’s tough‚ but we don’t have any other choice and will fight to save this team‚” said Shivambu‚ who admitted that he is not used to players calling him coach.

“We have told the players that the main aim is to save the status of this club. If this team goes down‚ a lot of people are going to suffer. We can’t allow that to happen.

"The whole world is going through difficult times with Covid-19 and we don’t want to see the livelihoods of people affected.”

Shivambu‚ who is part of a joint coaching team that includes Mongezi Bobe and Samuel Banda‚ praised the players for the crucial 3-2 win against Maritzburg. But he said they need to forget that result very quickly and focus their attention on Arrows.

“We have spoken to the players and told them not to dwell too much on the win over Maritzburg United because they will lose focus‚" he said.

"Obviously some of the things from that game will be used as reference points during our preparations for this week‚ but that game is in the past.

"Our focus and the main thing occupying our minds at the moment is getting three points against Arrows. But we know that it is not going to be easy because they have ambitions of their own."

Asked about his working relationship with Bobe‚ Shivambu said they have a similar football philosophy and respect each other.

“He is my friend and I have known him for a very long time in football. During our days as players‚ we played against and together on many occasions and he is someone I respect highly.