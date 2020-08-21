Mamelodi Sundowns squander chance to close gap on Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns squandered an opportunity of closing the gap on log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs to three points when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

A win for the Brazilians could have strongly brought them closer to Chiefs at the summit but they are now five points behind with five games remaining and on a run of four league matches without a win.

Amakhosi may further increase their advantage to eight points on Sunday where they take on Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium in a game they will be looking to return to winning ways.

Sundowns are yet to win after four league games since football resumed following the long Covid-19 break as a result of costly draws with Maritzburg, Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park and a loss to Cape Town City.

For Maritzburg United, this share of the spoils keeps them rooted on sixth spot and they will fight to stay in the top eight bracket during their remaining four games.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane included midfielder Andile Jali in his starting line-up for the first time since football returned and he gave a solid performance in the heart of the midfield with captain Hlompho Kekana.