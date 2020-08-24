Soccer

Paris police attacked and shops vandalised after PSG defeat

24 August 2020 - 11:09 By Reuters
Police on the Champs-Elysees clashed with PSG supporters in Paris.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris police were attacked and shops in the French capital were vandalised overnight following Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) defeat to Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League final, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

"The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalised," wrote Darmanin on Twitter.

Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0 in the final in Lisbon, Portugal.

PSG fans had already been involved in clashes in Paris with the police earlier on Sunday.

Some supporters threw projectiles at police vehicles outside PSG's Parc des Princes stadium and had to be dispersed with tear gas, video footage on social media showed. 

