Chiefs coach Middendorp braces for 'emotional event' against Sundowns

"Mainly we are focused on our team - I think that's understandable‚" Middendorp said in his pre-match online press conference.

"And I should mention that the players have done an incredible job‚ considering the team is nearly the same starting XI that finished last season‚ being top of the PSL for nearly the entire season - 22 or 23 match days.

" ... It's my job at the moment to really go deeper into this squad we have available. To check out the selection of the starting XI who are available considering the injury status and fitness level.

"Considering what we have seen in this bubble‚ which is that there is quite a diversity in fitness levels between players for some reason.

"And of course we have to find the players who are capable of handling such an emotional event this Thursday.

"There are criteria of how we are capable of covering the distance‚ how we are able to follow the ambition we are setting.

"And of course bringing in a certain self-confidence based on what I said in the beginning that we have a position in this season being on top for nearly 100 percent of it.

"We have to be focused. We have to show the competitive attitude‚ in particular knowing what is at stake.

"But finally to sum up‚ we are excited. We are looking forward to having this game on Thursday and we cannot wait."

Chiefs were not given much hope in the away fixture in October‚ and a 2-0 win then at Loftus Versfeld was an early indicator that Amakhosi could challenge for the title in 2019-20.