Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana issues rallying cry to team-mates ahead of Chiefs showdown

“It was a breather to get all the points from Arrows because we tried for many games to win when football resumed in the bubble and it was difficult.

"We are in a very good space at the moment‚ we managed to get the three points that we were looking for as a team and the boys know that we can go again and win the next match. We have a chance to continue to serve the team and make sure that we win the other matches that are remaining in the campaign.”

Before their win against Arrow‚ Sundowns drew with Orlando Pirates‚ Highlands Park‚ Maritzburg United and lost to Cape Town City.

Kekana said they have finally adapted to playing football in the bubble.

“I think we now understand the nature of this game and I believe that we are a team that is very ambitious because we have been in this space for a long time.

"We understand that we have to take each game as it comes and one of the games that we must take care of is the one coming against Chiefs. We have adapted very well because we have been here in the bubble for three weeks now.

“The situation is not friendly for anybody but as professionals we know that we have a responsibility to serve football lovers. We are here and we have sacrificed a lot with the knowledge that there is a lot that we have to offer on the field of play.

"I am happy to see that the boys are also adapting to the situation and they are pulling their socks at training and during matches.”