The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) shadow sports minister Tsepo Mhlongo has refused to accede to the demands from the SA Football Association (Safa) that he retract “unfounded remarks and defamatory statements” he made a few months ago by Friday or face legal action.

DA Member of Parliament Mhlongo was last week slapped with a letter of demand from lawyers instructing him to apologise and withdraw statements he made and published in the media regarding Safa president Danny Jordaan in April.

Safa and Jordaan gave Mhlongo until Friday‚ August 28 to publicly withdraw his comments and post an apology on his social media platforms or else face legal action.

But a defiant Mhlongo‚ who on Monday laughed off the lawyers’ letter‚ dismissed it again on Thursday as “a desperate attempt to silence me”.

Mhlongo stuck to his guns and responded to Safa and Jordaan through a Cape Town-based law firm acting on his behalf.

“Our client will not accede to the demands of your letter‚” a letter from the law firm to Safa states.

“If your clients institute action against our client for defamation‚ the action will be defended and a costs order against your clients will be sought.”