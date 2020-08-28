Soccer

FA Community Shield between Chelsea and Man City on SABC

28 August 2020 - 15:59 By david isaacson
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 26, 2019.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 26, 2019.
Image: REUTERS

SABC3 will broadcast the men’s and women’s FA Community Shield contests on Saturday‚ a move that underpins the national broadcaster’s commitment to televise more live sport.

The women kick off the feast‚ with Super League champions Chelsea taking on FA Cup holders Manchester City from 1.30pm‚ followed by league kings Liverpool against knockout champions Arsenal at 5.30pm.

The match will also be streamed live on http://www.sabcsportonline.co.za.

Most read

  1. We’ll meet in court: DA MP refuses to accede to Safa president Jordaan's ... Soccer
  2. Ngconde Balfour laments the current state of Cricket South Africa Cricket
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns dismiss Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando to draw level in title race Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp braces for 'emotional event' against Sundowns Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'I know stories are there that I don't like this one ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X