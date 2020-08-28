SABC3 will broadcast the men’s and women’s FA Community Shield contests on Saturday‚ a move that underpins the national broadcaster’s commitment to televise more live sport.

The women kick off the feast‚ with Super League champions Chelsea taking on FA Cup holders Manchester City from 1.30pm‚ followed by league kings Liverpool against knockout champions Arsenal at 5.30pm.

The match will also be streamed live on http://www.sabcsportonline.co.za.