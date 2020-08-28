There is a disciplinary case that has the potential to disrupt the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) promotion/relegation playoffs that will be rushed to arbitration to not have an adverse affect‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza revealed on Friday.

Speaking in a press conference where the draw was made for the September 6 to September 21 playoffs‚ Khoza said PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala had been tasked with going to the SA Football Association (Safa) to arrange the arbitration‚ and it is set to be heard on Monday.

Khoza did not want to reveal the identity of the club – believed to be from the GladAfrica Championship (National First Division‚ or NFD) – involved.

“All the teams in the [biologically safe] bubble who are in the playoffs will remain in the bubble until the finalisation of the playoffs. Our licence and permission we got from the minister [Nathi Mthethwa] was that we can play until September 21‚” Khoza said.

“Also ... it has come to our notice‚ reported to us in the executive committee yesterday‚ that there is a case that has been outstanding for some time. That case might cause complications depending on the facts.