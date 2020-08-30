Truter will be Swallows FC coach when Premiership kicks off next month‚ declares owner
Swallows FC owner-chairman David Mogashoa has given a vote of confidence to coach Brandon Truter and declared that the championship-winning mentor will continue to lead the newly promoted side in the Premiership next season.
The Birds soared into the top-flight with a storming win on the final day of the season on Sunday and Mogashoa backed Truter to continue in the hot seat next season.
Mogoasha also pronounced that the R3m winners' prize for the GladAfrica Championship champions will be shared among the technical and playing staff.
“Every single cent and‚ for the record‚ coach Truter is our PSL coach (for next season)‚” said an excited Mogoasha in a tweet after the final whistle.
“They won it on the field under very difficult circumstances.”
Swallows FC soared back into the Premiership with a 3-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) at Makhulong Stadium in Thembisa on Sunday to book their place in the top-flight ahead of the start of the next season next month.
Coaches who have won promotion to the Premiership have historically and recently found themselves in the unemployment ranks when the new season in the money-spinning top-flight takes off‚ but Mogoasha had bad news for established mentors who would have licked their lips in anticipation of taking over at Swallows.
“We are not accepting any CVs for the head coach position or the assistant positions.”
Swallows took 27 points at home and another set of 27 on the road to finish level on 57 points with long-time leaders Ajax Cape Town.
But the sleeping giant of Soweto woke from its slumber and clinched promotion by a whisker thanks to their better goal difference.