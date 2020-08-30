Soccer

Wits inflict killer blow to Kaizer Chiefs' league title aspirations after last-gasp win

30 August 2020 - 18:10 By Mninawa Ntloko
Bievenu Eva Nga's first league of the season was like a spear into the hearts of the Kaizer Chiefs players and supporters.
Bievenu Eva Nga's first league of the season was like a spear into the hearts of the Kaizer Chiefs players and supporters.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits delivered a killer blow to Kaizer Chiefs' league title aspirations when they beat the long-time leaders 1-0 in a dramatic match at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga came off the bench to score the goal that broke the Chiefs followers' hearts deep into added time in the 93rd minute.

Chiefs had been piling men forward in a desperate bid to find a goal but Eva Nga had other ideas and punished goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, who came on off the bench just before the half time break for injured Daniel Akpeyi, with a well-taken strike that knocked the wind out of coach Ernst Middendorp's men.

Chiefs were made to pay a heavy price for the numerous opportunities they spurned during the match and their bid to end a long wait for the Absa Premiership league title is now under serious threat‚ with champions Mamelodi Sundowns breathing heavily down their necks.

Sundowns face Baroka FC on Sunday evening and could take over the top spot with a win or a draw.

The impotency that has plagued Chiefs in recent weeks came back to haunt them as the defeat could prove to be very costly on the last day of the season.

Chiefs were boosted by the return of striker Samir Nurković from suspension but the marksman could not find the back of the net.

In fact‚ the striker could have won the match for Amakhosi in the final minutes of the match but was let down by poor finishing when it seemed scoring was the easier option.

MORE:

Khoza on Wits sale: 'What I know is that there is a trust that bought a club'

It is a trust that has approached the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to purchase the Premiership franchise of Bidvest Wits, and not Tshakhuma Tsha ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bitter battles to avoid a drop to league oblivion

Perennial duckers of relegation are at it again. They're trying to scramble enough points to preserve their wealthy status and the perks that go with ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Irvin Khoza: PSL pushing DC case that can disrupt promotion playoffs to arbitration

There is a disciplinary case that has the potential to disrupt the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) promotion/relegation playoffs that will be rushed to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Khoza on Wits sale: 'What I know is that there is a trust that bought a club' Soccer
  2. Highlands Boss Kaftel: Deal for sale to Sukazi will happen‚ or not‚ in next two ... Soccer
  3. Sandilands saves two penalties as Orlando Pirates end winless streak against ... Soccer
  4. Seven defenders: Mosimane explains why he crammed Sundowns' back four against ... Soccer
  5. Irvin Khoza: PSL pushing DC case that can disrupt promotion playoffs to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X