Amakhosi fans remain hopeful after Bidvest Wits loss -'Come Wednesday, we will win'
Amakhosi fans are disappointed with their team's 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits on Sunday, but hope is not lost for the leaders of the Absa Premiership log.
Bienvenu Eva Nga of Wits used the added time to score the goal past Amakhosi goalkeeper, Bruce Bvuma, 93 minutes into the game.
Wits has 49 points in the log, with Mamelodi Sundowns (53) second and Amakhosi at the top, also with 53 points.
Speaking to SuperSport on Sunday, Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp denied that the game was disappointing, despite the boys having missed out on numerous chances to score up to three goals.
“It was not a disappointing game. The mentality of the players was very, very good. They were really fighting through the full 90 minutes. The chances were there to make it [up to] 3-0,” he said.
The coach said he would focus on mentally preparing his team for the next game.
“We will try again. We will go all out. We will try to score and win this game,” he said.
Amakhosi will play on Wednesday against Chippa United.
Here are the reactions:
God wants to show us something with @KaizerChiefs might look like it’s over but it’s not let’s push and focus on the next game— Tshiamo TS Magoro (@Teesmagoro) August 31, 2020
Remember this tweet ! #RiseKhosi #AbuyileAmakhosi #Amakhosi4Life
My 32 years of supporting Kaizer Chiefs I never cried but today I cried I was hurt until Baroka fix the noise nonsense surrounding our club we will win at the end Amakhosi 4 life 💯✌️✌️✌️— Sesinyi (@SesinyiMayuka) August 30, 2020
Today wasn't our day lift your head up @nurkovic_samir. Dnt let today's miss get to your head... U r great we #amakhosi supporters enjoy watching u. @DanielAkpeyi speedy recovery soldier— MA-VEE (@VISTOS026) August 30, 2020
Good night Makhosi amahle , let us not give up, let us push our boys until the last minute of the league, we were so unlucky today , we can still do this, come wednesday I have faith in the boys, they will fight tooth and nail and win #Amakhosi4life Rise khosi rise❤✌ pic.twitter.com/r2AkQ6qMxl— Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) August 30, 2020
@KaizerChiefs Do you really want to win the league?— Ras Xichavo ❤💛💚 (@Ras_Xichavo) August 30, 2020
At this point in time we cannot afford to point fingures on certain players. The motivation and desire to win should come from within#Amakhosi4Life #Amakhosi
Speedy recovery to Daniel Akpeyi❤️✌🏻#Amakhosi4Life— I officially love Football again 😂 (@ThabisoMishack) August 30, 2020
@KaizerChiefs if not for the team plz do it for us...The fans, we need to win the league, we can't afford to b laughing stocks hle bathong...this is meant fo us..We hv 1 chance to redeem ourselves 🙏🙏Plzzzzz makhosi amanhle plz #KaizerChiefs #PrayForKaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/vr8S5riyxY— 🇿🇦Royal highness🇿🇦 (@Ruthless_mag26) August 30, 2020
I honestly felt his pain 😥 I had to wipe my eye as I shed a tear. The pain was deep ❤️✌️#Amakhosi4Life@KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/KnphBCSw8C— Mr Buffalo 🗨 (@Mr_BuffaloSA) August 30, 2020
Amakhosi makangapheli umoya, Sundowns is clowning that side 😂😂😂#KaizerChiefs #PrayForKaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life— Malusi kaMhlongo🥺 (@Future_billy) August 30, 2020
Let's not forget that @KaizerChiefs are still the log leaders ✌️✌️✌️ let just make sure that we win the remaining two games #KaizerChiefs #SSDiski #PrayForKaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/9siVKMOz2A— Musa Gangata (@Musa52923252) August 30, 2020