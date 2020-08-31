Soccer

Amakhosi fans remain hopeful after Bidvest Wits loss -'Come Wednesday, we will win'

31 August 2020 - 08:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs, said Sunday's game was not terrible, despite the loss to Bidvest Wits.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Amakhosi fans are disappointed with their team's 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits on Sunday, but hope is not lost for the leaders of the Absa Premiership log.

Bienvenu Eva Nga of Wits used the added time to score the goal past Amakhosi goalkeeper, Bruce Bvuma, 93 minutes into the game. 

Wits has 49 points in the log, with Mamelodi Sundowns (53) second and Amakhosi at the top, also with 53 points.

Speaking to SuperSport on Sunday, Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp denied that the game was disappointing, despite the boys having missed out on numerous chances to score up to three goals. 

“It was not a disappointing game. The mentality of the players was very, very good. They were really fighting through the full 90 minutes. The chances were there to make it [up to] 3-0,” he said.

The coach said he would focus on mentally preparing his team for the next game.

“We will try again. We will go all out. We will try to score and win this game,” he said.

Amakhosi will play on Wednesday against Chippa United

Here are the reactions:

