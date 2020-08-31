Baroka FC coach Dylan Kerr made startling comments after their win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday and suggested that there are attempts within the club to interfere with his work as he battles relegation with the Lebowakgomo-based outfit.

While his players and coaching staff erupted with celebrations after stymieing Sundowns push for a successful defence of their Absa Premiership title with a 1-0 victory‚ Kerr cut a stressed figure at his post-match TV interview with broadcaster SuperSport.

“I know my job. I know my job because I have studied it for 30 odd years as a player and a coach and if people leave me alone to do my job‚ I’ll make this club a success. And unfortunately‚ I should be happy with this result but inside I’m really‚ really angry," Kerr told TV viewers.

Kerr was asked during his post-match interview with the rest of the media to give clarity on his remarks and he repeated his claims.

“That is something that is obviously inside of me so I am going to keep that to myself‚” insisted Kerr.

The Briton said he has a youthful squad at his disposal and plans to leave a lasting legacy at the club where he sees potential to create something great.

He said Baroka are capable of moving away from fighting perennial relegation to competing for honours‚ but he added this can only happen if people at the club stop interfering with his duties.

“I need to change that mentality of being in the relegation battle which they have been in year in and year out.

"They have to change that mentality and if I am allowed‚ and if I can do it‚ you know to get into the psyche of payers to do what they have done today‚ which is scrap‚ fight‚ battle and play.

“You played against Sundowns who were head and shoulders above on paper but if you got the heart‚ if you got the stomach‚ if you got the balls‚ to say right‚ I’m not going to get beaten today.

“Then everybody is happy‚ my chairman is happy and the supporters are also happy. But we still not finished‚ we still not safe. We still got two big games.”

Baroka are now three points clear of relegation danger ahead of their two remaining matches against SuperSport United on Wednesday and a dogfight with leaders Kaizer Chiefs on the final day on Saturday where Kerr’s team can have a say in the destination of the league title.

“We’ve not confirmed our (Premiership) status. The win has just given us a boost.”