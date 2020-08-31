Soccer

Real Sociedad winger Oyarzabal out of Spain squad after positive Covid-19 test

31 August 2020 - 11:08 By Reuters
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammate Saul Niguez.
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammate Saul Niguez.
Image: REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from Spain's Uefa Nations League squad after testing positive for Covid-19, with Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno taking his place.

Oyarzabal, 23, said on Sunday he would have to self-isolate at home and miss next month's Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine.

"I want to communicate that I've received a positive result from my last test," Oyarzabal, who has won seven caps, wrote on Instagram. "I have to be at home for a few days and I won't be able to go to the national team."

Moreno, who made his international debut last year, scored 18 goals for Villarreal in the 2019-20 season, guiding them to a fifth-place finish. 

MORE:

Khoza on Wits sale: 'What I know is that there is a trust that bought a club'

It is a trust that has approached the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to purchase the Premiership franchise of Bidvest Wits, and not Tshakhuma Tsha ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bitter battles to avoid a drop to league oblivion

Perennial duckers of relegation are at it again. They're trying to scramble enough points to preserve their wealthy status and the perks that go with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Amakhosi fans remain hopeful after Bidvest Wits loss -'Come Wednesday, we will win'

Amakhosi fans are disappointed with their team's 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits on Sunday, but hope is not lost for the leaders of the Absa Premiership log.
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Khoza on Wits sale: 'What I know is that there is a trust that bought a club' Soccer
  2. Highlands Boss Kaftel: Deal for sale to Sukazi will happen‚ or not‚ in next two ... Soccer
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | One wonders what message the boy will write Sport
  4. Sandilands saves two penalties as Orlando Pirates end winless streak against ... Soccer
  5. Irvin Khoza: PSL pushing DC case that can disrupt promotion playoffs to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
X