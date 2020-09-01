Inconsistent performances in the bio-bubble have forced Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp to put sharp focus on the mental preparedness of his players ahead of their last two matches of the season.

Since they entered the bubble Amakhosi have managed just one win from six matches‚ against Polokwane City‚ where they fought their way back from 2-0 to win 3-2. The other results ended in two draws and three losses.

This poor run has shredded the points advantage Amakhosi once enjoyed at the top and they head into the last two matches of the season equal with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have also not covered themselves in glory in the bubble.

Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker has revealed that they have turned to the mental side of things as they prepare for their penultimate outing against relegation-threatened Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

“Our preparations have been more mental than physical‚” he said.

“In terms of us recouping‚ rejuvenating and tuning the mind into a positive approach to the next match‚ our preparations have been going well.

"We are happy that everyone is on the same page. Everyone is looking forward to win‚ which is the most important thing we have to do and so far so good. We will see what happens on the field of play against Chippa but we are going to give 120 percent.”

Parker said their inconsistencies have piled pressure on them and their lives depend on the remaining matches against Chippa and Baroka FC this week.

“We are well aware that the expectations and pressure are high and that everyone who’s got their whole heart and are true supporters of this team want us to deliver the title.

"That’s the goal for our 50 year celebration. As players we have been connecting among ourselves in terms of how we are going to approach these two matches‚ which is war and our lives depend on it.

“It’s do-or-die moment and it’s good to see that we have made that agreement or pledge that we are definitely going out there with fire in our eyes‚ and to get what we deserve‚ which is the title. We are focusing on ourselves and everything else will follow.

“I watched all the matches in the bubble and Chippa have that fighting spirit about them. They are fighting for their survival and they are going out there to get a point because if they get a point mathematically they will be safe.

"We just have to focus on ourselves and we know that they have been grinding results‚ but we are prepared and we have done our homework.”