SuperSport dreaming about finishing third and booking a place in the Caf Confederation Cup next season

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams says finishing third and booking a place in the Caf Confederation Cup next season would be a fantastic achievement by the club.

United have already tasted trophy success in this campaign after winning the MTN8, but their season may end on a higher note if coach Kaitano Tembo guides them third spot.

To achieve their mission of returning to continental football for the first time since 2018, United will have to overtake third-placed Bidvest Wits in the remaining two matches.

“Definitely, finishing third would be a huge achievement for us as a club,” he said as they prepared to take on relegation-threatened Baroka FC in their penultimate match of the season at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.

“At the beginning of the season, we said we would be content with a top five finish and a trophy. I think we have not been out of the top five throughout the season and we managed to win the MTN8 at the beginning of the campaign.”

Though he is satisfied with what they have achieved so far this season, Williams pointed out that they would be challenging for the league title if they hadn’t drop crucial points against teams they were expected to beat.

“It’s been a wonderful season but at the same time it is one where we will also look back and say had we picked up more points somewhere, we could have challenged the teams above us on the log. This is no disrespect to anyone but there are certain matches where we could have done better. It doesn’t seem like anyone wants to win it, we know where we let it slip but in saying that I am proud of the youngsters that came through this season.

“This is what SuperSport United is all about, giving youngsters opportunities to show what they can do. It’s not just to bring them here, but it’s about giving them opportunities to grow. Tebogo Mokoena and Sipho Mbule are no longer youngsters. Even though they are young, they have gained valuable experience over the seasons and this is what the club is all about.”

Williams said he is enjoying the leadership role he inherited from departed Dean Furman.

“I have always been one of the leaders of the team even though I didn’t have the armband. I have learned from all the leaders that were here before like Thabo September, Morgan Gould, Bongani Khumalo and Dean Furman. Now is the perfect time for me to take this role and its responsibility. I am the link between the young players and old ones and the balance is good for us. We are all walking the same path and I just here to guide the young ones.”