The focus on the last day of the Premiership season will be firmly fixed on who will be crowned champions but there is an interesting race for third place between SuperSport United‚ Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits.

Finishing third comes with reward of the Caf Confederation Cup and SuperSport go into the last round of fixtures with a slight advantage as they are one point better off than Pirates and Wits.

To maintain their third spot on the standings SuperSport will have to get the better of Cape Town City at Loftus who‚ have been one of the consistent teams in the bubble.

Pirates end their campaign with a tricky clash against Stellenbosch FC while Bidvest Wits are up against Polokwane City who are almost certain to be relegated to the GladAfrica Championship.

“We have won two games in a row‚ so it’s important to take the three points in our last game to end the season with nine points‚” said Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

“Maybe we have a chance for third place and when we have a chance we have to take it. This is the target we will be having in the last game.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo wants his players to be as ruthless in front of goalas in the 4-1 demolition of Baroka FC in their last game.

“We played well against Baroka and got into good areas but I think the goal that we conceded was a little bit disappointing. We could have defended better and that goal put us on the back foot because you don’t want to be chasing the game when you are dominating‚” Tembo said.

“Luckily enough we managed to come back and score the equaliser through Thamsanqa Gabuza‚ who put his penalty miss against Pirates behind him. We scored three good goals in the second half through Grant Kekana‚ Bradley Grobler and Kudakwashe Mahachi.

“I was happy with the overall performance of the boys and now we focus on the last match of the season against Cape Town City where the mission is to try and get all the three points.”

Wits coach Gavin Hunt lamented their 1-0 midweek loss to relegation-haunted Black Leopards but wants his players to end the club’s stay in the PSL with a win against Polokwane City.

“We have to go out and win on Saturday to try and get ourselves in the top three which we can do. Obviously it’s not in our hands but it is what it is.”

Third-placed SuperSport have 50 points and a +18 goal difference‚ fourth-placed Pirates 49 and +10 and fifth-placed Wits 49 and +9.