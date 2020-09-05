Soccer

#PrayForKaizerChiefs trends on Twitter

05 September 2020 - 14:44 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs supporters in mock religious regalia.
Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans have taken their prayers for their team to win the league title on “Super Saturday” to the Twittersphere, with the hashtag “#PrayForKaizerChiefs” trending.

Amakhosi fans – desperate to see their team end four previous campaigns without a trophy in their 50th anniversary season – literally took their prayers online in an attempt to “manifest” the trophy on Saturday.

The Absa Premiership is poised for a dramatic finish in its final round, where all eight matches kick off at 3.30pm.

Chiefs (56 points and a +21 goal difference) meet second-l-from-bottom Baroka FC (28 points), who also need a win to escape the dreaded playoff position.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns (56 points, +18 goal difference), who have closed what was a 13-point gap from Chiefs in December, meet third-from-bottom Black Leopards, who need a win to be sure of remaining a point above Baroka.

Of course, the word Sundowns was also trending, as Masandawana’s supporters also took to Twitter to wish their team the best:

