Soccer

Pitso Mosimane on pipping Chiefs to the title: 'I call it a smash and grab or the biggest heist ever'

06 September 2020 - 12:00 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane is the most successful coach in the Premier Soccer League era.
Pitso Mosimane is the most successful coach in the Premier Soccer League era.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane paid glowing tribute to his players after Mamelodi Sundowns pipped Kaizer Chiefs to the league title on the final day of the season on Saturday to complete what he described as "the biggest heist ever".

Chiefs led the Premiership standings for most of the season and had a 13-point gap at the top at one stage of the campaign.

But Sundowns managed to claw their way back into the race to celebrate an unprecedented La Decima and their third successive championship title after beating Black Leopards 3-0 at Dobsonville Stadium to win the title.

Mosimane also paid glowing tribute to his players for the well-executed smash and grab job as they managed to close a 13-point gap to pip Chiefs to the finish line.

“For my boys‚ they closed a 13-point gap‚ I call it a smash and grab or the biggest heist ever.

"But when you go with Sundowns toe-to-toe‚ you must be sure of your endurance.

"We went toe-to-toe with Chiefs in the past‚ we went toe-to-toe with Gavin Hunt‚ we went toe-to toe with Micho (Milutin Sredojević) for two years and I kept at it and never gave it to them.

“We have endurance and we can go long‚ we went to Morocco‚ we go to Cairo‚ semi-final of the MTN8‚ final of the Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout.

"We do have injuries but we don’t complain about heavy legs and we played on the worst pitch in the bubble at Dobsonville Stadium. But we managed because we have Champions League mentality.”

MORE:

Polokwane City relegated‚ Leopards in playoffs‚ Baroka escape by dashing Kaizer Chiefs' title hopes

Polokwane City’s seven-year stint in the top-flight of South African football ended on the last day of the 2019-20 Absa Premiership season after they ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Heartbreak for Kaizer Chiefs as they have the league in their grasp‚ but blow it

Kaizer Chiefs had the lead‚ and the championship‚ but bottled it‚ and the flatness of their response after conceding an equaliser raises questions ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Staunch fan Rebecca Malope after Chiefs capitulated on the final day: 'I must stick to what I'm good at'

Award-winning gospel star Dr Rebecca Malope says her children warned her that the battle for the league title between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane on rivals Chiefs: 'We are competing with a team that didn’t even play ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane: ‘You have to give it to Chiefs – they have won nothing ... Soccer
  3. Heartbreak for Kaizer Chiefs as they have the league in their grasp‚ but blow it Soccer
  4. Institute for Race Relations to take Cricket SA to the ICC over plan to only ... Cricket
  5. Robbi Kempson: Southern Kings players were livid Rugby

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X