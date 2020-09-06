Soccer

Staunch fan Rebecca Malope after Chiefs capitulated on the final day: 'I must stick to what I'm good at'

06 September 2020 - 10:53 By Ofentse Ratsie
Rebecca Malope is a die-hard Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Twitter/Katlego Maseng/Mzansi Magic

Award-winning gospel star Dr Rebecca Malope says her children warned her that the battle for the league title between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns would end in tears.

Staunch Chiefs supporter Dr Malope took to social media and joined the thousands of AmaKhosi fans who plunged into mourning after the club was pipped to the finish line by Sundowns on a dramatic day on Saturday.

Chiefs led the standings for most of the season but capitulated on the final day when they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Baroka FC while Sundowns got the job done against Black Leopards.

"I'm sitting here holding my breath‚ I hope I don't pass out. My kids say this will end in tears‚" she said.

"I must stick to what I'm good at‚ which is music multiple musical notes and leave other things clapping hands sign a blessed night and sleep well family‚" she said.

"We are still breathing and that's what matters."

In the end‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ 3-0 winners over Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium‚ might have felt they were handed their defence of their title on a platter more than having to kill themselves fighting for it.

