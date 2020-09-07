Soccer

Lionel Messi back training with Barcelona after ending departure saga

07 September 2020 - 16:48 By Reuters
Barcelona's Lionel Messi as he arrives for training.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi as he arrives for training.
Image: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi reported for training on Monday for the first time since requesting to leave the club last month.

Messi had failed to turn up to the club's tests for Covid-19 eight days ago and been absent from all subsequent sessions ahead of the new campaign after giving the club an official notice that he wished to leave.

But the club's all-time top scorer finally appeared at the Joan Gamper training ground ahead of an evening session, his first under new coach Ronald Koeman, after taking a test for the novel coronavirus at his home on Sunday.

Messi, 33, revealed last Friday in an interview with Goal.com that he was staying at Barca for the coming season as he did not wish to face a court case with the club where he has spent his entire career over a disputed release clause in his contract.

The Argentine claimed in an official letter that he was free to leave the club unilaterally and without a transfer fee owing to the clause.

But Barca and the league's organising body responded by saying the clause was no longer valid and that the only way to free him from his contract was by paying a release clause of $827.68m.

Messi, however, will be free to leave free of charge next June unless he pens a new deal with Barca.

Barca, who will be looking to reclaim the La Liga title after surrendering it to Real Madrid last season, are sitting out the first two weeks of the new campaign which begins on Friday due to reaching the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals.

Koeman's side will instead play pre-season friendlies against Gimnastic de Tarragona on Saturday September 12 and Girona on September 16 before their first league game at home to Villarreal on September 27. 

MORE:

Bruised Kaizer Chiefs brace for more misery ahead of a challenging week

Fresh from the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on the Premiership title on the final day at the weekend‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ anguish will continue as ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Legend: Irrepressible Pitso Mosimane takes his place among the greats

Pitso Mosimane's place among the greats was never in doubt but in case there were still any skeptics in the room, he stepped things up a notch on ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Mosimane reveals there were many who didn't believe in him‚ even closer to home at Chloorpkop

Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated a tenth league title on Saturday but coach Pitso Mosimane had other things on his mind as he launched a scathing attack ...
Sport
1 day ago

Middendorp bemused after his players 'stepped back' instead of pushing for a second goal against Baroka

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp did not have an explanation for why his players “stepped back” after he had asked them to push for a second goal ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Staunch fan Rebecca Malope after Chiefs capitulated on the final day: 'I must ... Soccer
  2. Gavin Hunt suddenly finds himself in the midst of a Kaizer Chiefs storm Soccer
  3. Middendorp bemused after his players 'stepped back' instead of pushing for a ... Soccer
  4. Ernst Middendorp: Captain of his own ship Sport
  5. CSA AGM postponed due to quotas Sport

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
X