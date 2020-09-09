Truter said the experience of Mere‚ Mokoena and Vries helped to motivate the players in the later stages of the season when it seemed Ajax would cruise to the league title.

“They were marvelous‚” said Truter of the trio.

"They kept the guys calm when I wasn’t around‚ they’ve played at the highest level and they’ve played in Bafana Bafana‚ so they were key for me.

“But my star player in the bubble was Given Thibedi (the attacking midfielder loaned from Kaizer Chiefs).”

Truter said he would like to have Thibedi back in his team next season but has accepted that it is unlikely‚ given Amakhosi’s predicament on signing new players at the moment.

“The club has engaged with Chiefs regarding Thibedi but ultimately the ball is in their court‚” said Truter.

Truter is delighted with Thibedi as he chipped in with three goals and provided as many assists to the forwards.

“We made it clear that we would like to have him back but we’re not sure‚ especially with the situation Chiefs is in.”

Truter said he was happy that in Vries they already have a goalkeeper with vast experience after stints at Chippa United and Chiefs‚ among others.

“That’s very key for us‚” admitted Truter.

"Look‚ Virgil Vries had 13 clean sheets and was the number one keeper in the GladAfrica.

“He contributed a lot to the goal difference and as you can see it was just the goal difference of one at the end of the day. So that’s how close it was and he played his part. He was one of the outstanding players in the team.”

A lot has been said about the future of Mokoena and Mere at Swallows and their advancing years have been the subject of furious debates. Some have argued that they could struggle to keep up with the demands of playing in the topflight‚ but Truter said the two players still have a lot to offer.