Soccer

Gavin Hunt on vacant Kaizer Chiefs job: 'No one has phoned me‚ nothing is happening'

10 September 2020 - 13:18 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bidvest Wits FC coach Gavin Hunt during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Bidvest Wits FC coach Gavin Hunt during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt will entertain local offers as he is out of a job following the conclusion of the season.

Hunt's stint with Wits came to an end last weekend when the Premiership season ended and he has been heavily linked with the vacant job at Kaizer Chiefs.

Asked if he has been approached by Chiefs who have sacked coach Ernst Middendorp and his assistant Shaun Bartlett‚ Hunt said nothing is happening at the moment.

"No one has phoned me‚ nothing is happening‚" he told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning.

Though he claims that he has not been approached‚ Hunt said he is open to discussions with anyone who is interested in his services.

"I need to work because this is my life. It is difficult because this is the first time in 30 years that I don't have anything to do with my life.

"Under normal circumstances I will be planning for pre-season and busy on the phone with players and stuff like that.

"But it is what it is and we will see what happens."

Hunt is available because Wits have sold their status to Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila .

Most read

  1. Gavin Hunt suddenly finds himself in the midst of a Kaizer Chiefs storm Soccer
  2. EXCLUSIVE | We reveal identity of CSA person behind decision to revoke ... Cricket
  3. Kaizer Chiefs fire coach Ernst Middendorp Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane: 'I am not playing the race card here because I don’t need to do ... Soccer
  5. Junior Khanye: 'I am still a Kaizer Chiefs fan, from the bottom of my heart'​ Soccer

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...

Related articles

  1. Sacked Ernst Middendorp in no mood to discuss his unceremonious exit from ... Soccer
  2. Gavin Hunt suddenly finds himself in the midst of a Kaizer Chiefs storm Soccer
  3. Mosimane reveals there were many who didn't believe in him‚ even closer to home ... Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane on pipping Chiefs to the title: 'I call it a smash and grab or ... Soccer
  5. Ernst Middendorp: Captain of his own ship Sport
  6. Pirates‚ SuperSport and Wits vie for remaining place in Africa Soccer
X