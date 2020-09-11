Soccer

Lucas Radebe launches football podcast on new Africa Sports Channel

Platform to provide on-demand sports audio content, including live commentary of English Premier League matches

11 September 2020 - 13:42
Lucas Radebe's 'The Chief' is a new weekly podcast on the Africa Sports Channel.
Lucas Radebe, the Bafana Bafana, Kaizer Chiefs and Leeds United legend, is now sharing his English Premier League insights with football fans every Friday on the Africa Sports Channel, a new sports-on-demand audio platform for the continent.

Radebe's weekly podcast is titled "The Chief".

The Africa Sports Channel, a joint venture between publisher Arena Holdings and Bassfin Content, will provide exclusive live and on-demand sports audio content to its subscribers in SA and elsewhere in Africa via their mobile devices.

This will include official live commentary of English Premier League games, presented in partnership with global sports radio station talkSPORT. It will stream all 380 games of the world’s biggest league live from this weekend, with expert analysis from the likes of Trevor Sinclair, Darren Bent, Stuart Pearce and Ally McCoist.

“Our investment into the establishment of the Africa Sports Channel is a step into a future where consumers will increasingly consume their sports content on their mobile devices and on multiple platforms, and is in line with our ambitions to play an increasingly influential role in the African media landscape,” said Arena Holdings and Lebashe chairman Tshepo Mahloele.

Radebe on the rise of Leeds United

In his first episode, Radebe, who was the first African player to captain an English Premier League side, previews Leeds United’s mouth-watering opening league fixture away at Anfield against defending champions Liverpool - and he backs the Whites to spring a big upset.

“I am really happy and excited that we will be sharing with the fans the story of the return of Leeds United to the English Premier League on the Africa Sports Channel," said Radebe. "I am delighted that we are talking about the rise of Leeds United once again. This is a club close to my heart and I am looking forward to following the Leeds season step by step on the show and seeing how yet another dramatic league campaign will unfold."

Selected Africa Sports Channel content will also be published on Arena Holdings’ digital platforms, which include TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and BusinessLIVE. Many of the group’s best sports reporters and editors will contribute to other podcasts on the new platform.

London-based South African CNN journalist Zayn Nabbi’s "On the Whistle" podcast will also debut on the Africa Sports Channel this week, featuring an entertaining interview with former Liverpool and Zimbabwe goalkeeping star Bruce Grobbelaar.

“Sport has always been one of the staples in the Arena group’s content offering. With the launch of the Africa Sports Channel, we commit to continuing to provide quality sports content to our loyal readers and consumers and to growing the group’s editorial and commercial sports portfolio,” said Lyndon Barends, Arena’s chief of strategy.

The platform is also in discussions with mobile networks and content rights holders to aggregate African sports content that will appeal to sports fans across the continent. 

