PODCAST | 'My dream was to become a radio DJ' — Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana

From the dusty fields of Zebediela to scaling the heights of football success in SA and the continent. That is the story of Hlompho Kekana, the Mamelodi Sundowns captain, as told to Bareng-Batho Kortjaas on SportsLIVE with BBK.

The boy who harboured ambitions of becoming a DJ is a now a man with seven Premier Soccer League titles to his name. Still standing strong at 35, he believes he has enough in his reserves to go all the way to 42, like his hero, the late John “Shoes” Mosheou.

My guest on this episode of SportsLIVE with BBK, ladies and gentlemen, Madalas and Madalaristas, I present to you, Hlompho Kekana.



Here is what he had to say: