WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs fan at 'Zondo commission' will have you LOL

A parody video of a Kaizer Chiefs fan at the 'Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture' has gone viral.

The video is a dig at the football club's fans after the team lost the 2019/2020 Premier Soccer League (PSL) title at the weekend. Chiefs lost the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns after Sundowns managed a 3-0 win over Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs played to a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC at the at Bidvest Stadium. Chiefs lost the title, despite leading the log with a goal difference.

The parody video depicts a man in his Chiefs jersey pretending to be at the Zondo commission, and he can be heard answering questions regarding the PSL loss.

A woman's voice can also be heard asking about the log standings.

The man can be seen flipping through “documents” on a table, attempting to look for the answers to the questions.

“I don’t remember,” was the answer to the questions posed by the “commission”.

“I don't know”, “I don't recall” and “I don't remember” are some of the frustrating answers politicians give out when appearing before the commission.

The video was shared on Twitter by user @kulanicool and has garnered more than 25,000 views, 2,000 shares and the replies section continues to grow with humorous replies from soccer fans.

Watch the video below: