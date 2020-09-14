Gavin Hunt joining Kaizer Chiefs? Here's what you need to know about the former Bidvest Wits coach

Former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is rumoured to be the new Kaizer Chiefs coach, after the axing of Ernst Middendorp.

Kaizer Chiefs fired head coach Middendorp and his assistant, Shaun Bartlett, after the team failed to secure the 2019/2020 Premier Soccer League (PSL) title last weekend.

Chiefs lost out in a two-horse race to win the league with Mamelodi Sundowns, after Sundowns managed a 3-0 win over Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium. Amakhosi could only manage a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC at the Bidvest Stadium.

While Hunt and Chiefs have yet to confirm the news, Sunday Times reported that the delay in announcing the appointment was down to finalising the terms and conditions of Hunt's contract.

Here are five things to know about Hunt.

Retired defender

Hunt used to play as a defender before retiring in 1994 after he suffered an Achilles tendon injury.

In 1995, he transitioned to becoming a coach and between that year and 1998 he coached Seven Stars. In 1998, he joined Hellenic FC and coached the team until 2001. In 2001, he joined Black Leopards until 2002.

Coaching Bidvest Wits

In 2002, he joined Moroka Swallows where he coached the team for five years, before moving to SuperSport United where he enjoyed a successful stint for six years.

In 2013, he landed an opportunity to coach Bidvest Wits, and has been with the club the past seven years.

Four-time PSL winning coach

Hunt is a four-time PSL winning coach. Three of the wins were with SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits.

Hunt led Wits to their first league title in the 2016/17 season and guided the team to Telkom Knockout Cup and MTN8 triumphs during his seven-year term with the club.

Awards

As a coach, Hunt has bagged numerous awards. Some include the First Division Coastal Stream award in the 1997/98 season, Absa Cup award in 2004 while at Moroka Swallows, coach of the year award in 2008, and MTN8 in 2016.

He also bagged coach of the year award in 2002 and 2009 and the Telkom Knockout Cup in 2017 while at Bidvest Wits.

Turning down Chiefs claims

Hunt has previously dismissed reports about him coaching Kaizer Chiefs. When contacted by Sunday Times about finalising the deal at the weekend, he said he knew nothing about it.

“I'm in Cape Town right now and I haven't spoken to anybody, so I don't know where you're getting your stories,” said Hunt. “Unbelievable, unbelievable! I got nothing to say. All I can say is that I'm in Cape Town with my family.”

He told TimesLIVE on Thursday that “no-one has phoned me‚ nothing is happening”.