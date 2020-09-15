Soccer

No time to cry, Uefa Europa League awaits: says Spurs' Lucas Moura

15 September 2020 - 11:25 By Reuters
Lucas Moura (L) in action with Everton's Lucas Digne.
Image: REUTERS/Adam Davy

Tottenham Hotspur must quickly overcome the disappointment of Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Everton and show their quality against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Uefa Europa League this week, forward Lucas Moura has said.

Jose Mourinho's side visit the Bulgarian Super Cup winners in Europe's second-tier club competition on Thursday, with the winners of the one-off tie advancing to the third qualifying round.

"It's only one game and if we lose, it's bye-bye," Moura told Spurs' website.

"We need to go there with the right mentality, very strong in our minds and go there to qualify, because it's a competition we want to win, and we have the quality to win."

The Brazilian said the defeat by Everton had left his team mates feeling deflated.

"The players are upset because we know how important this game was," he said. "The first game of the season and it's so important to start well, to start with three points.

"We need to look forward now and try to do better.

"We don't have time to cry. We have another important game ... and we need to be ready."

