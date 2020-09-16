Soccer

Lucas Radebe takes shots at Liverpool stars for 'embarrassing' defence

16 September 2020 - 11:42 By Staff writer
Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe said Liverpool's defence was poor.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe has taken aim at Liverpool defenders Trent Alexander Arnold and Virgil van Dijk after the Reds' narrow victory over Leeds United in the English Premier League opener at the weekend.

Radebe, a former Leeds captain, said the newly promoted Premiership team were unlucky to lose 4-3 to the Reds, insisting Liverpool's defence was “exposed” and “embarrassed” by his former club.

“Leeds don’t dwell too much on what the opposition is doing. They approach games positively and always want to take the game to their opponents. Against the champions, in such a big game, they showed Liverpool no respect,” said Radebe.

Radebe made the comments on his weekly podcast, 'The Chief', on the Africa Sports Channel.

The channel provides exclusive live and on-demand sports audio content.

Radebe said Leeds gained confidence from the game because of the team's relentless attacking style.

“We know Virgil van Dijk and his reputation. He has blossomed at Liverpool. He’s commanding and strong, whether he’s attacking or defending set pieces. For Leeds’ second goal, though, he thought he could get a little bit cocky as a commanding defender, but he got found out by Patrick Bamford, and to be exposed like that was embarrassing for him. I didn’t like the way he wanted to deal with that ball,” said Radebe.

Despite the loss, Radebe said Leeds would “pick up a lot of three points” this season.

You can listen to his full analysis here.

