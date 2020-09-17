That Kaizer Chiefs are desperate for trophies is as poorly kept a secret as their appointment of silverware-laden coach Gavin Hunt‚ which Amakhosi made official in an announcement on Thursday.

Chiefs said Hunt (56) joins on a three-year contract‚ replacing Ernst Middendorp‚ who parted ways with the Soweto giants last week shortly after his team were pipped to the Absa Premiership by Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

That continued five seasons without a trophy for Chiefs.

They have sought to quench the parched thirst of their longest and most painful dry spell appointing Hunt‚ a supreme motivator and tough as nails character with 26 years’ professional coaching experience‚ 24 in the PSL‚ and who has won trophies at every club he has served at since 2004.

“Hunt will meet the team for the first time next week when the squad returns to training in preparation of the 2020-21 season‚” Chiefs’ statement read.