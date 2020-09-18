Soccer

Bale arrives in UK ahead of Tottenham move

18 September 2020 - 14:46 By Reuters
Gareth Bale of Real Madrid argue with referee during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Bernabeu on February 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Gareth Bale of Real Madrid argue with referee during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Bernabeu on February 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Image: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale arrived at Luton Airport near London on Friday ahead of completing his imminent return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Wales forward Bale, who left Premier league Spurs to join Real Madrid for a then world record 100 million euros ($118.35 million) in 2013, is expected to be unveiled later on Friday.

Sky Sports footage showed Bale stepping off a private jet owned by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Real Madrid left back Sergio Reguilon was also on the plane and is also set to join the London club.

Bale, 31, is expected to join initially on loan.

He originally joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2007 and, after initially struggling to make his mark, evolved into one of the club's greatest players, scoring 56 goals and providing 58 assists in more than 200 appearances.

After joining Real he won four Champions League and two Liga titles but has fallen out of favour with coach Zinedine Zidane.

($1 = 0.8450 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Most read

  1. Gavin Hunt is the new Kaizer Chiefs coach Soccer
  2. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  3. Kaizer Motaung on new Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt: 'There is success wherever he ... Soccer
  4. TTM insist controversial statement did not display a hint of match-fixing Soccer
  5. Lucas Radebe takes shots at Liverpool stars for 'embarrassing' defence Soccer

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X