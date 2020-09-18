'He's the right man for the job': Chiefs fans approve of new coach Gavin Hunt
The seasoned, award-winning coach signed a three-year contract with Amakhosi and fans are hopeful that he will end the five-year trophy dry spell.
Kaizer Chiefs fans have welcomed the appointment of Gavin Hunt as its new head coach. The club announced the news on Thursday afternoon.
He joins the team after the sacking of former coach Ernst Middendorp last week after the team failed to secure the league title at the weekend.
Hunt's appointment did not come as a surprise after the Sunday Times reported that the former Bidvest Wits coach was finalising his contract and was in talks with chairman Kaizer Motaung.
Although Hunt initially denied that he had been approached by Amakhosi in a call by the Sunday Times, the seasoned, award-winning coach signed a three-year contract with the club.
“We looked at our situation and our needs before deciding on Gavin. He brings with him an abundance of experience, having coached about five teams in the Premiership. There is success wherever he has coached,” said Motaung in a statement.
Motaung also spoke highly of Hunt's skills, saying he has sought training locally and overseas as “the game has changed and become more scientific”.
Fans are hopeful that he will end the five-year trophy dry spell. Here are some of their reactions:
