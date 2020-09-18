Soccer

'He's the right man for the job': Chiefs fans approve of new coach Gavin Hunt

The seasoned, award-winning coach signed a three-year contract with Amakhosi and fans are hopeful that he will end the five-year trophy dry spell.

18 September 2020 - 06:12
Gavin Hunt is the new Kaizer Chiefs coach.
Gavin Hunt is the new Kaizer Chiefs coach.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs fans have welcomed the appointment of Gavin Hunt as its new head coach. The club announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

He joins the team after the sacking of former coach Ernst Middendorp last week after the team failed to secure the league title at the weekend.

Hunt's appointment did not come as a surprise after the Sunday Times reported that the former Bidvest Wits coach was finalising his contract and was in talks with chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Although Hunt initially denied that he had been approached by Amakhosi in a call by the Sunday Times, the seasoned, award-winning coach signed a three-year contract with the club.

Gavin Hunt is the new Kaizer Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Gavin Hunt as their new coach.
Sport
17 hours ago

“We looked at our situation and our needs before deciding on Gavin. He brings with him an abundance of experience, having coached about five teams in the Premiership. There is success wherever he has coached,” said Motaung in a statement.

Motaung also spoke highly of Hunt's skills, saying he has sought training locally and overseas as “the game has changed and become more scientific”. 

Fans are hopeful that he will end the five-year trophy dry spell. Here are some of their reactions:

MORE:

Kaizer Motaung on new Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt: 'There is success wherever he has coached'

That Kaizer Chiefs are desperate for trophies is as poorly kept a secret as their appointment of silverware-laden coach Gavin Hunt‚ which Amakhosi ...
Sport
16 hours ago

POLL | Can Gavin Hunt 'save' Kaizer Chiefs?

Gavin Hunt has denied being in talks with Kaizer Chiefs big boss, Kaizer Motaung
Sport
3 days ago

Onyango on Hunt link to Chiefs: 'It will be a new chapter for him to manage a bigger team'

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango believes that veteran coach Gavin Hunt can help resuscitate sleeping giants Kaizer Chiefs if he lands the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Gavin Hunt is the new Kaizer Chiefs coach Soccer
  2. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  3. Kaizer Motaung on new Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt: 'There is success wherever he ... Soccer
  4. TTM insist controversial statement did not display a hint of match-fixing Soccer
  5. Lucas Radebe takes shots at Liverpool stars for 'embarrassing' defence Soccer

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X