'He's the right man for the job': Chiefs fans approve of new coach Gavin Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs fans have welcomed the appointment of Gavin Hunt as its new head coach. The club announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

He joins the team after the sacking of former coach Ernst Middendorp last week after the team failed to secure the league title at the weekend.

Hunt's appointment did not come as a surprise after the Sunday Times reported that the former Bidvest Wits coach was finalising his contract and was in talks with chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Although Hunt initially denied that he had been approached by Amakhosi in a call by the Sunday Times, the seasoned, award-winning coach signed a three-year contract with the club.