Kaizer Chiefs ‘usher in the next decade’ in style launching beautiful 2020-21 jerseys
Kaizer Chiefs are ushering in the next decade‚ and their next half-century‚ with characteristic style and trendsetting marketing pizzazz‚ launching striking home and away 2020-21 jerseys on their website and social media platforms on Tuesday evening.
Chiefs' goal and black “lions mane”‚ which also has been commented on as representing “flames”‚ home jersey will show flames to the opposition and was drawing considerable positive reaction soon after its launch.
Amakhosi's blue away kit‚ launched with pictures of players in striking face paint‚ seems likely to win international awards.
Chiefs said in a statement: “Ushering the next 50 years of Amakhosi‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Nike launched an incredible 2020-21 home and away collection that pays tribute to the club’s rich heritage.
“The home jersey draws inspiration from the icon and founder of the club‚ Kaizer Motaung. The jersey incorporates a lion’s mane in the design to reflect the Bataung clan name.”
The new 2020/2021 kits.— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 22, 2020
Allow the spirit of the lion to awaken in you with our new home jersey. Let us also walk into the future with our electric blue away jersey
FORWARD FOREVER AMAKHOSI!#Amakhosi4Life #ForwardForever pic.twitter.com/x5NUaWzYkS
Chiefs Marketing Director Jessica Motaung‚ who plays a key role in jersey designs‚ said: “It’s a great coincidence that we launch and announce next season’s jerseys during Heritage month in South Africa.
“The home jersey is a strong symbol of the lion’s mane. And this is fitting for our Chairman Kaizer Motaung who started this institution 50 years ago. We are now paving the way for the next 50 years as we move to the next generation of Chiefs lions and leaders.
“As a country and a club‚ we have been through much in the past few months. We now have a new sense of urgency to do better. The new collection is unconventional in design and colourful‚ it’s exactly what we need – the unexpected.”
Chiefs's statement described the away jersey as a “striking electric blue with gold trim around the neckline and sleeves to reflect the club’s prominence in African football. The collar of the jersey is also inspired by the lion’s mane that you find on the home jersey.
Jessica Motaung added: “Gold and black are our traditional colours‚ while blue is the colour of the sky and sea. It is often associated with royalty‚ depth and stability. It symbolises trust‚ loyalty‚ wisdom‚ confidence‚ intelligence‚ faith and the truth. It is futuristic and represents the technological aspects of the jersey.”
Chiefs and Nike have again added a “slim-fit ladies’ cut for their female supporters. The ladies design will only be available in the home jersey”‚ the club said.
“Both jerseys are constructed using Nike’s Dri-Fit technology that aids in wicking sweat to cool down athletes during play. Consistent with Nike’s approach to sustainability‚ the jerseys are made with 100 percent recycled polyester fabric‚ sourced from recycled plastic bottles.”