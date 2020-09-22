That there were lots of goals scored‚ and a number of candidates for Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Season‚ signals are that the last Absa Premiership campaign to have that sponsorship title was a good one despite the havoc wreaked by Covid-19.

The 2019-20 season had a good end in terms of scoring‚ with two players – Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park‚ both on 16 – managing to break the mythical 15-goal barrier in 2019-20.

A remarkable eight – Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United) on 14‚ Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City) 13‚ Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs) 13‚ Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows) 13‚ Bonginkosi Ntuli (AmaZulu) 13‚ and Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) 11 – finished in double figures.

Last season Mwape Musonda’s 16 goals was just the third time in the decade a player had broken 15‚ and‚ in stark contrast to 2019-20‚ the next-best was a group of three players on nine.

With such a radically altered scoring landscape‚ it is not surprising then‚ too‚ that there are – again‚ in contrast to some of the past PSL seasons – a number of names who could be considered leading candidates for Player of the Season.