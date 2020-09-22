Soccer

'We welcome the new dawn', say Chiefs fans as Zwane and Sheppard join Hunt's team

22 September 2020 - 09:33
Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have been appointed as Gavin Hunt's assistant coaches at Kaizer Chiefs.
Fans of Kaizer Chiefs have high expectations from newly appointed head coach Gavin Hunt and his assistants, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

The club announced on Monday that Zwane and Sheppard will join Hunt's technical team, assuring fans that the appointments signified a “new dawn”.

The club's supporters have been critical of the Soweto giants since they failed to secure the league title two weeks ago. Ernst Middendorp and his former assistant and former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett were subsequently sacked as Amakhosi sought to recruit Hunt.

Zwane is no stranger to Amakhosi. He played for the team between 2000 and 2010. He made 252 appearances, contributed 32 goals and won up to 12 trophies for the club.

Sheppard was Hunt's assistant at Bidvest Wits since 2017. His football career began in 1997 with the Seven Stars where he was mentored by Hunt. He has played for a number of PSL clubs and has represented SA in the U17‚ U19‚ U23 and Bafana Bafana squads.

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung said he is positive that Hunt's team will propel the club to greater heights. He said they each bring “a wealth of experience” which will see Amakhosi become a “strong team.”

New dawn? Well, this is what the fans had to say:

