Namibian international attacker Deon Hotto has laid out his plans for Orlando Pirates after he joined the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits at the conclusion of last season.

The 28-year-old left footed Hotto‚ who was this week confirmed as a Pirates player together with Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ joined Pirates because they are the biggest club in SA and he wants to add to their rich history.

“During my time here at the club‚ my ambition is to continue adding to the rich history of this club‚” he said.

“The story of Orlando Pirates is well documented and for the players we all want to be a part of generations of teams that were successful. My aim is to achieve that here with Pirates and I will not stop until I do.”

There was keen interest for his services from Sundowns but Hotto elaborated on why he chose Pirates.

“Yah‚ for me Orlando Pirates is a great team and as a boy growing up in Namibia it was the biggest club I knew in South Africa. Choosing Pirates for me was an easy decision‚ this is a club that always competes at the highest level and it is also a club which has a rich history.”

He added that the other reason he joined Pirates was because he wanted to be involved in big domestic matches against rivals like Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“As a player it is always our aim to compete against the best. When we play against the best‚ we always need to raise our game to show our potential. Many players who are not at big teams know that not everyone gets to see them until a match against a big team comes along.

“This is where we use games against the likes of Pirates‚ Sundowns‚ Chiefs to show people that we are just as talented as players from those teams. I always had this mentality that when I play and it will not change now that I am at Pirates. Every game that I play‚ I make sure that I put in 110% effort. It’s just who I am.”

Having been born in Namibia‚ Hotto speaks German which is the language that is spoken by Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

“Ich spreche Deutsch ya (I speak German yes)‚” he said with a laugh.

“Growing up in Swakopmund‚ I played for a club called Swakopmund FC which was owned by a gentleman from Germany and this is where I learned German. The club is actually known as SFC and is supported by clubs from Germany. When I was playing for the U17s‚ I was fortunate enough to go showcase my talents in Germany.

“Myself and the coach will certainly communicate in German from time to time. Who knows‚ maybe there will be times where the coach wants me to pass on a particular message to a teammate.”