Soccer

West Ham's Moyes returns second positive COVID-19 test: Times

25 September 2020 - 10:28 By Reuters
David Moyes waves to the fans after a Pre-Season Friendly match between Rotherham United and Sunderland at AESSEAL New York Stadium on July 23, 2016 in Rotherham, England.
David Moyes waves to the fans after a Pre-Season Friendly match between Rotherham United and Sunderland at AESSEAL New York Stadium on July 23, 2016 in Rotherham, England.
Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

David Moyes will not take charge of West Ham United's Premier League game against Woverhampton Wanderers and the League Cup fourth-round tie against Everton after returning a second positive COVID-19 test, the Times reported.

Moyes, as well as players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had returned positive tests on Tuesday ahead of West Ham's League Cup third-round match against Hull City at London Stadium.

The Times said West Ham were hoping for a negative test result on Thursday that would allow Moyes to return for Sunday's Premier League match against Wolves but the positive test means Alan Irvine will take the reins again.

West Ham did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Moyes could return to the dugout for the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Oct. 4 if he tests negative after his period of isolation, the Times said. 

Most read

  1. PSL set to announce DStv as Premiership sponsor Soccer
  2. It’s official: DStv is the new sponsor of the Premiership Soccer
  3. Komphela on Hunt at Amakhosi: ‘I am not going to tell Kaizer Chiefs supporters ... Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Third time lucky for the Boksburg Bomber Sport
  5. Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane promises new mindset and style of play ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X