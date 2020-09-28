Bafana Bafana left-back Sifiso Hlanti is training with Kaizer Chiefs after his contract with the defunct Bidvest Wits was terminated‚ the Naturena-based club revealed on Monday.

The 30-year-old Hlanti‚ who hails from KwaZulu-Natal‚ found his future looking bleak following the sale and relocation of Wits to Limpopo after the club was bought by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

He has left Wits having made 96 appearances for the Johannesburg club since he joined them from his hometown club AmaZulu in 2016.

Fresh from the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on the Premiership title on the final day‚ Chiefs have recently boosted their technical team with coach Gavin Hunt and assistants Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

With regards to players‚ Amakhosi cannot sign players at this stage because they have launched an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after Fifa banned them form recruiting new players.

Chiefs were banned by the world governing body in February from signing players in the next two transfer windows after the club was found guilty of signing Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana when the Madagascan already had a contract with Fosa Juniors in his home country.

“Dax” was suspended for four-months and ordered to pay close to R640‚000 in compensation to Fosa Juniors by Fifa‚ while Chiefs were banned from signing players.

Chiefs launched an appeal soon after the ban and will know their fate in the coming weeks with CAS) expected to hand down its ruling after a hearing at its Lausanne headquarters in Switzerland earlier this month.

Hlanti is a stalwart of 162 Premier Soccer League (PSL) for Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Thanda Royal Zulu‚ AmaZulu and Wits and he has featured in 18 matches for Bafana including at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.