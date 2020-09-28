Soccer

Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi recovering after successful operation

28 September 2020 - 12:23 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sibusiso Vilakazi has scored 10 goals in all competitions this past season.
Sibusiso Vilakazi has scored 10 goals in all competitions this past season.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that attacking midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi has undergone a successful operation.

Vilakazi sustained a ligament tear in the 1-0 loss to Baroka FC closer to the end of the season in the bio-bubble when he was on the receiving end of a career-threatening tackle but he is recovering well.

Vilakazi was one of the key attacking players for coach Pitso Mosimane as they won the treble with 38 appearances‚ a good contribution of 10 goals‚ 12 assists in all competitions last season.

“A very bad injury happened and I just came on as a sub to try and help the team get a point or maximum points out of the game‚ unfortunately I couldn’t carry on‚” said Vilakazi.

“It happened at a bad time because we were trying to chase the title and when it happened I knew I wouldn’t play a part in helping the team but I had trust in the boys that they would continue to fight and win the title back to back‚” he added.

The injury meant that Vilakazi was ruled out of the last two matches when Sundowns comfortably won against Polokwane City and Black Leopards to beat Kaizer Chiefs to the finishing line in the championship race.

“It was really tough but all I could do was to be the best teammate for the guys at that moment. Even being a water boy was ok to me so I can just be on that field and scream for the boys.

“I thank God it was a success‚ each day passes by with progress.

I know that I have to trust the process of healing and rehab. And definitely‚ I am coming back to win this again the title back to back again‚” Vilakazi concluded.

PODCAST | Rugby returns and magical soccer ahead

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

MORE:

Klopp backs idea of Premier League sides helping struggling EFL teams

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Premier League teams should look to help England's lower division clubs that have taken huge financial hits amid ...
Sport
2 days ago

Irvin Khoza on DStv sponsorship: ‘There will still be PSL coverage on free-to-air’

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has assured viewers of free-to-air television coverage of the DStv Premiership that the new sponsorship ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns’ Zwane‚ Chiefs’ Nurkovic in line for first football journalists’ player of the season award

In many countries‚ the award of Footballer of the Season by the football journalists association is much sought-after and prestigious.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs give update on appeal at CAS on transfer ban Soccer
  2. Irvin Khoza on DStv sponsorship: ‘There will still be PSL coverage on ... Soccer
  3. The DStv-PSL partnership is a solid match Sport
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns’ Nedbank Cup trophy safe as Bloem Celtic lose protest Soccer
  5. Sundowns’ Zwane‚ Chiefs’ Nurkovic in line for first football journalists’ ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X